ND school gets plans ready after announcement of executive order by Gov. Burgum

After Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to close school last week and educators were told to start making plans…some weren’t sure if the plans they made would be accepted until now.

Thursday afternoon Gov. Burgum relieved a lot of pressure on educators surrounding plans for distant learning.

“I will be issuing an executive order that will allow age-appropriate alternative learning, including distant learning to count towards instructional hours,” said Gov. Burgum.

The decision came after Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said there was no authority in North Dakota Law that would allow online or virtual learning to count toward traditional class hours. Before the decision was made this afternoon, there were some educations who were frustrated by lack of communication.

“We have not seen from DPI what they want. Ultimately what we’ve got from Ms. Baesler is strictly make sure that you do something for kids, and include all kids,” said Superintendent Wayne Stanley of South Prairie School District.

We spoke to Superintendent Wayne Stanley after the press conference. He said now they feel that they have a sense of direction.

He said, “I think here at south prairie our teachers are ready to be educating students next week, but another seven days doesn’t hurt anything either.”

School districts are being asked to have their plans for distance learning by March 27, and student instruction will begin April 1.

“I think right off hand, we are going to start testing the technology to make sure that we’ve got 100 percent connectivity. So with that, all households are ready to receive the information that sends out,” Wayne added.

Superintendent of Minot Public Schools Mark Vollmer said they have a little more experience with the digital age following the 2011 flood. But even then, they are still finding new ways to help students learn, all while following CDC guidelines.

“That includes scheduled times for all students with all teachers, including intervention time and an online platform that will be done at least once a week,” added Vollmer.

So with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it’s safe to say that the education system is working hard to make sure you come first.

The governor is allowing schools to go 163 days instead of the mandated 175 days. Each district will have until June 30 to complete their school year if needed.