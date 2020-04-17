ND Secretary of State hopes people participate in June mail-in election

KX News is your local election headquarters, and because of the coronavirus, this June’s election will be unlike any other in our state’s history. Counties are opting to conduct the election by mail with no physical polling places.

“Polling locations will not be open because of the concern of the spread of the virus,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Jaeger said preparations to have a wide-scale mail-in election began in March.

600,000 residents will receive voting applications by the end of this month. If you don’t receive that application form by May 1, contact your auditor as soon as possible.

“Any individual who wants to vote in that election, we want to make sure that they have that ballot and are able to mark that ballot and to cast their vote,” said Jaeger.

After you send off your application, you should receive your ballot within a few days.

Your ballot can be postmarked no later than June 8 and you’ll have to pay for postage, or it can be dropped off at a secure dropbox. Contact your auditor for locations.

The state wants everyone to have a chance to cast their vote. For instance, what if you have a disability?

“Each county does have a voting device that’s called ‘express vote’ where an individual that does have a certain type of disability can utilize that to mark their ballot,” said Jaeger.

New tabulation equipment will help during this election, too. It takes a digital copy of the ballot, which can quickly identify write-ins.

“Before in the older system, when a ballot was inserted into the scanner, if there was a write-in, it would kick in separately in a different bin and we don’t have to deal with that at this time,” said Jaeger.

Jaeger said he believes results will be available on election day, June 9. He also said he hopes people take advantage of the unique situation — to have their voices heard this June.

“We’re doing everything to make sure that they have access to the ballots, are able to mark those ballots, return the ballots and hopefully, it will be a record throughout the state in terms of turnout, but that should be the case in every June election,” said Jaeger.

If you would like more information on this upcoming election, click here.