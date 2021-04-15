ND Senate passes resolution opposing “vaccine passports”

North Dakota’s Senate passed a resolution Thursday urging Congress to oppose COVID-19 vaccine passports.

In addition to opposing travel limitations, the resolution also opposes any law restricting school or business participation based on vaccine status. The bill never had a committee hearing since it was proposed late in the session, which is why some senators said they opposed it.

On the other hand, Sen. Mike Wobbema says a passport would pose risks to privacy and equal treatment under the law.

“I know that there are those who are skeptical of whether resolutions such as this are productive. But to those who are, I pose this question: Should we just shrug our shoulders? Or should we strive, as with this resolution, to make our intentions and recommendations known?” Wobbema said.

The resolution passed 34 to 13, and the House will get a vote next. New York became the first state to create a digital vaccine passport for state residents, in March. Meanwhile, Texas’s governor issued an executive order preventing government agencies from requiring proof of vaccine.