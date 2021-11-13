ND Senator says he doesn’t own truck with ‘**** Biden’ sticker’, but rode in it after crash

State Sen. Jason Heitkamp denies owning or driving a vehicle parked in his designated spot at the Capitol with a bumper sticker reading “**** Biden.”

In a call with KX News, the senator from Wahpeton said his vehicle was destroyed in an accident Wednesday night, so he was relying on a friend to get him to the Capitol Thursday and Friday for the end of the special session.

He said he didn’t know the sticker was on the end gate of the white pickup truck the first time he got a ride.

“The second time, it was kind of pointed out to me by the owner. Well, I mean the only thing is, we do have first amendment rights to free speech. He was giving me a ride, and I had no ability to get a ride. I said to him the first time, my spot isn’t being used, and if he’s going to park on the Capitol grounds anyway, he might as well just park on my spot,” Heitkamp said.

Heitkamp, a Republican from District 26, said he would not put something like that on his vehicle.

Heitkamp says North Dakota GOP Chair Perry Schaefer and Sen. Majority Leader Rich Wardner have reached out to him to ask further about the incident.

Sen. Wardner said in a call with KX News that he knows it was not Heitkamp’s truck, but says it was “probably not a good decision” to have parked in his spot.

“If there was anything he was guilty of, it was allowing the vehicle to be parked in the legislative parking area,” Wardner said.

KX News has reached out to the ND GOP for comment but has not yet heard back.

Heitkamp posted a meme on his Facebook page Oct. 13 that said “**** Joe Biden.”

Inforum first reported on the bumper sticker.