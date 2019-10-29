ND Social Services will see changes

Social Service offices in North Dakota are getting ready to make some serious changes.

The state of North Dakota has slowly taken over the funding of social services, and starting January of next year the state’s 43 social service offices will be transitioned into 19 zones.

But not everyone is embracing the change.

The merge will allow bigger counties to go outside of their original area and serve people, which could in return, increase caseloads.

The Ward County Director said they won’t see much change in their office.

“Ward County is one of four counties that are a stand-alone in their zone because the population is over 60,000. And so, our office will remain open, our employees will still be here. So were are not joining, formerly, with other counties,” said Melissa Bliss, director of Ward County Social Services.

Along with Ward County; Burleigh, Cass and Grand Forks, will also not join merge with other counties. Also, with smaller offices joining others, all directors have to reapply for the position. They have to be in place by April 2020.

