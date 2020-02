North Dakotans hoping to hunt for turkeys this spring should be aware of a looming deadline.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says the application deadline for would-be spring turkey hunters is this Wednesday, February 12th.

The department says about 6,200 spring turkey licenses will be made available this season, which runs from April 11th to May 17th.

To apply, visit the ND Game and Fish Department website, or call 1-800-406-6409.