The North Dakota State Fair Friday released its entertainment line-up for the 2022 event.

The Grandstand shows include country artists Cody Johnson on July 23, Elvie Shane July 24, Will Banister July 27, Old Dominion July 28 and Sam Hunt on July 30.

Single ticket concerts include Kid Rock and Night Ranger on July 22, and Koe Wetzel and Nelly on July 29.

Tickets go on sale at 8:00 a.m. CST, on March 24.

The North Dakota State Fair runs July 22 – 30 in Minot.

You can get more information at the state fair website: ndstatefair.com.