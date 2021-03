In another small sign that things are returning to a ‘new normal’ in the COVID-19 era, the North Dakota State Fair released its 2021 enetertainment line-up for the July event.

Kicking things off on July 23 is Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The southern rock band will be followed by:

July 24: Dan + Shay

July 25: Ashley McBryde

July 28: Sawyer brown

July 29: Casey Donahew

July 30: Billy Idol

July 31: Kane Brown

Tickets for the entertainment and fair go on sale Wednesday, March 31 at 8:00 a.m.