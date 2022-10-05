BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant, Jade Cianni, has been charged with terrorizing after she engaged in a bar fight, pulled out a knife, and tried to chase a man at Elbow Room in Bismarck on September 30.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Cianni punched a man inside the front door of the bar and proceeded to continue the altercation outside in the parking lot.

An off-duty officer at the scene attempted to break up the fight when Cianni pulled out a knife and chased after the man. Cianni then directed her attention to the off-duty officer, who swung the knife at the officer twice before they took Cianni to the ground to prevent her from chasing after the man.

Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.

Police later pulled over Cianni and arrested her for driving under the influence and retrieved the knife from her.

Cianni is officially charged with Terrorizing (Class C Felony) and is on administrative leave.