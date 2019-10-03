ND students restricted from school for not being immunized

After having to stay home from school, parents are taking care of kids’ vaccination requirements.

The deadline for students in North Dakota to have all vaccines up-to-date was earlier this week, and some didn’t make the cut.

Bismarck Public Schools reported Monday that 56 students grades K-12 did not have proper vaccinations.

Since then, the number has dropped to five students.

Minot Public Schools said today that they had 11 students in the district that are being excluded from school.

“Our role in this is not the importance of vaccinations. Our role is compliance with state law. State law makes it very clear if you’re not up to date on required immunizations, by October 1st, that students are to be exempt from school,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

KX News also reached out to Williston and Dickinson schools to see if they have any students who are being restricted but have not heard back yet.

Dr. Vollmer said if parents have questions about their child’s immunizations, check school records and don’t hesitate to reach out to school principals.

