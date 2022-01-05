ND Supreme Court denies appeal of kidnapping, slaying convict, John Clark Bridges

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man serving life in prison for kidnapping and killing another man in Burleigh County in 2012.

John Clark Bridges argued in his appeal that mental illness prevented him from understanding the charges against him, aiding in his defense or filing a timely application for relief.

The justices ruled in part that Bridges had not presented evidence establishing that he suffers from a mental illness.

Bridges is serving a life sentence for the July 2012 murder of Lee Clay, along with 20 years for kidnapping Clay plus an additional 40 years for stabbing a correctional officer at the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

