ND Supreme Court: Evidence used to convict ex-deputy legally obtained

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that evidence used to prosecute a former Burleigh Country sheriff’s deputy for stealing and drug offenses was gathered legally.

Kerry Komrosky was charged with theft of drugs obtained during his time with the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force.

The court ruled Thursday that Komrosky’s supervisor had “a reasonable basis to believe that there was an ongoing emergency” before entering the deputy’s Lincoln home and discovering evidence of drug use.

The 32-year-old Komrosky was sentenced in January to 2 1/2 years in prison for felony theft and under a year for misdemeanor drug offenses.