ND Supreme Court: Judgeship to stay in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A soon-to-be-vacant South Central District judgeship will stay in Mandan.

The North Dakota Supreme Court made that decision following Judge John Grinsteiner plans to retire Aug. 20.

When a district judge leaves, the Supreme Court determines whether to keep the judgeship in the present location, move it elsewhere or abolish it.

The decision is based on statewide caseload data and comments from interested parties including attorneys and judges.

Justices say the district has experienced a 23% population growth since 2000, and more than 80% of the population lives in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Caseload trends project felony filings to increase significantly this year.