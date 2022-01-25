ND Supreme Court rejects manslaughter, arson appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by a Mandan man who claims undisclosed DNA evidence would clear him of manslaughter.

Fifty-six-year-old Rodney Friesz was convicted of manslaughter and arson in 2016, but acquitted of murder in the death of Eugene Jassmann. Friesz claimed he shot the 62-year-old victim in self-defense.

Friesz shot Jassmann in 2014 and set fire to his brother’s mobile home to conceal evidence. In May 2020, Friesz appealed his conviction citing insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel, failure of the court to suppress certain evidence, and the prosecution’s failure to disclose DNA evidence.