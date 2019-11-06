ND Tax Commissioner: Online sales taxes go both ways

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow states to collect sales taxes from online retailers that do business in their state.

Since then, 5,500 new businesses have been registered and $25 million has been collected from state sales taxes. Of that, $5 million has been collected from local sales taxes.

The North Dakota Tax Commissioner says although we are collecting money from other states, it’s a two-way street.

“If you’re in business in North Dakota and selling to other states it’s up to you as a business to check those other states, if they are requiring you to be registered with them and remitting sales tax to them. Because it’s where you sell your product to,” said Ryan Rauschenberger, ND Tax Commissioner.

The Tax Commissioners office said there could be fines and penalties if you don’t register your business with other states.

