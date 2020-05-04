Live Now
ND vegetable farmers go virtual due to pandemic

One local farm is seeing the effects of COVID-19 during the shut down.

Jonathan and Hannah Moser own Forager Farm, a vegetable farm located west of Mandan. Last fall the couple transferred their farm from Streeter to Mandan in hopes of better serving their customers in the region. Due to the shutdown, they’ve been losing about $200 a week since restaurants were unable to purchase their microgreens.

They’ve been unable to provide produce in-person to customers so the couple created an online option to keep sales going. It’s a way for people to still get fresh produce while practicing safe social distancing.

“We have pivoted a little bit and decided to put our whole offerings for our bread, our vegetables, everything online. Sort of like an online farmers market,” said Hannah Moser.

Moser says they hope to have the online shopping options open by the end of the month

