ND woman asks the community to wear purple for epilepsy awareness

Darcie Dykema was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 46 years old. She is now 60 and says this diagnosis has changed her life, but it hasn’t stopped her from showing up for students every day, until recently.

Dykema has been in the education profession for 35 years. She was born in Ellendale, ND and moved to Bismarck with her family when she was 5 years old. She says she was a teacher in Tappen, Hazelton, Moffit, and Braddock.

She’s been a paraprofessional at Red Trail Elementary in Mandan for 6 years now.

Every year since 2006 she’s asked her co-workers at Red Trail to support her in raising awareness about epilepsy. She says this year is different since there is no school.

So she sent out a mass email to every one of her co-workers asking them to wear purple March 26th, National Epilepsy Awareness Day.

She is also asking members of the community to help raise awareness by wearing purple and sending her pictures of yourself. You can email them to her at darcie.dykema@msd1.org.