ND woman bypasses fraudulent check, notices red flags

Local News

If you’ve received an unexpected check in the mail, it may be fake. It happened recently to a young Bismarck mom of three who was close to cashing it in. Now she wants to warn people what to look for.

“I got a certified letter from the U.S. Post Office. It was addressed to me which my last name was spelled wrong…so that was a red flag right there,” said Jessica Hagen.

The pitches vary, but all check scams have two elements: a check to deposit and a reason why you should send them money through a wire transfer service or by loading cash onto a gift card.

“I didn’t recognize where it was coming from. There was a letter behind it and it was talking about a Walmart/eBay survey which I never signed up for anything like that,” said Hagen.

And the first thing Hagen did was take the letter and check to the bank to look into the details.

“They kinda looked at that and said a lot of people have been coming in with this and it’s a fraudulent check and if I would have deposited it into my account I could be held accountable for that fraudulent charges,” said Hagen.

In fake check schemes, criminals send checks to their victims, who deposit them. Then they use a variety of ploys, like fake job offers, or “overpayment” for an item bought to persuade the victims to send some money back. The check eventually bounces, leaving the victim owing money to the bank.

The next thing she did was warn people on social media what happened.

“During this tax season time, a lot of people are receiving refunds and they might get scammed out of a lot of money and not even knowing it,” said Hagen.

Hagen said if this does happen to her again she will go straight to the bank. But Director of Consumer Protection Division said it basically boils down to common sense.

“We’ll explain a scam just like this and then consumers are approached with a little different twist and unfortunately they maybe won’t stop and think about it. The best advice is to shred that check,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of Consumer Protection Division.

Grossman said there’s no bullet point procedure on the Attorney General’s website on specific steps to take, just general information.

