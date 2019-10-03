ND woman celebrates 100 years

A North Dakota woman celebrates turning 100 today.

Evelyn Patton spent the day getting pampered, visiting with her grandchildren from out of state and preparing for her party tomorrow.
She said some of her favorite things are traveling, being with family and making people feel like they belong.

Her secret to longevity? Just a few simple things.

“Well I think to be happy and to make others happy and take care of yourself and health,” said Patton.

Hitting age 100 is quite a milestone so from all of us at KX News, Happy Birthday, Evelyn.

