ND woman creates product that’s ‘kind to your skin’

A North Dakota woman has created a product that is meant to be ‘kind to your skin’ — and it’s flying off the shelves. So far, it’s in three stores in the state as well as two stores in Minnesota.

Kind Skin was created to help people with skin issues like rosacea, acne and scarring. The owner is a long time employee at Terry’s Health Products in Bismarck. She says the formula came to her from working in the natural health industry the last eight years and it just made sense to put the ingredients together.

“And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh…Did this really happen?’ So it really was all God inspired and I’m using His ingredients to make everything and I was not expecting this to happen but it’s been a best-seller here at Terry’s Health Products ever since,” said Mari Schmidt, owner of Kind Skin.

Schmidt says she plans to launch two new products. In fact, she recently met a major investor, who happens to be her biological father, for her business through the 23andMe ancestry service.

So what does the future hold for Kind Skin? Schmidt says with her dads investment, she is able to expand her business, move to Sioux Falls to be closer to family and invest in her company.

For more information on Kind Skin go here.