ND woman crowned Mrs. International 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota woman received a crowning achievement when she was announced as Mrs. International 2020 last week.

Ashley Rae Klinger is from the Grand Forks area. She started off as Mrs. North Dakota International in 2016. She’s received a few more crowns since then and started a platform called “Be A Foster.”
Ashley tells us, for her, the honor is about more than just a crown. It gives her space to advocate for foster children.

“At the end of the day, that’s what this is about. To represent them. To advocate for them. To be a voice for the foster children in the system,” said Klinger.

Klinger says she competed against 33 women from across the globe for this title. She says she’s honored to represent North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

DMV's Back Open

WSC Testing

Rent Bridge

Bob Needs a New Car

Museum Open

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/31

Mission Builders

Antibody Testing

Papa's Pumpkin Patch

K-9 Competition

Mrs. International 2020

Mrs. International 2020

Bribery Charges

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss