ND woman crowned Mrs. International 2020

A North Dakota woman received a crowning achievement when she was announced as Mrs. International 2020 last week.

Ashley Rae Klinger is from the Grand Forks area. She started off as Mrs. North Dakota International in 2016. She’s received a few more crowns since then and started a platform called “Be A Foster.”

Ashley tells us, for her, the honor is about more than just a crown. It gives her space to advocate for foster children.

“At the end of the day, that’s what this is about. To represent them. To advocate for them. To be a voice for the foster children in the system,” said Klinger.

Klinger says she competed against 33 women from across the globe for this title. She says she’s honored to represent North Dakota.