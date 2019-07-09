ND woman makes “coffee doodles” and leaves them in coffee shops

Kari Kadrmas lives in Bismarck. She loves coffee so much she started making “Coffee Doodles”.

It all started when she used to meet with a group at the Barnes and Noble coffee shop.

She said one of the guys seemed to be having an off day so when he got up to look at some books, she quickly grabbed a napkin and a pen from her purse and started doodling. Kari left it where he was sitting. When he came back and saw Kari’s drawing, he smiled and loved it.

That’s when she realized she could start brightening up people’s day with them. The idea was to do a doodle on a napkin and leave it on a table to make someone’s day better. Then the barista’s around town started collecting them. Some are even hanging up at Dunn Brothers.

Here are a few of the ones she’s drawn. Hopefully, they brighten your day too.