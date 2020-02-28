ND woman makes memory bears to cope with loss of loved ones

A North Dakota woman has been making memory bears for only two years. She said it all started after one of her friends died. She took some of his old shirts and decided to make a bear out of it.

Robyn Engelstad is the owner of Sugarplum Attic. She said she’s made hundreds of bears for every occasion, but especially for those who have lost a loved one. She uses fabric from an old shirt or garment to help keep memories alive.

“As they go through their grief, they can still have this bear that’s very sturdy that looks beautiful.. they pass it on to their children and their grandchildren,” said Engelstad.

Englestad said one of her clients even took his bear for his wife on a road trip with him so he wasn’t alone.

