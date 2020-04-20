ND woman runs ‘Boston Marathon’ in Lincoln

More than 30,000 runners were due at the starting line of the 2020 Boston Marathon on Monday.

Due to the pandemic, it was canceled.

But one North Dakota woman who qualified for the marathon, chose to run instead… in Lincoln.

Theresa Addison qualified for the Boston Marathon the past three years and this was the first time she was able to go. Since the race was canceled until September, she celebrated by running through every street in Lincoln…up to two or three times.

Her kids ran with her part of the way. She says it should take her about four hours.