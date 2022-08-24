Before pads were called menstrual pads, they were referred to as sanitary napkins.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Women’s Network has been named by Always as one of 50 Period Heroes in 50 States for their work through the North Dakota Period Project.

According to a news release, as part of the recognition, the ND Women’s Network received a donation of 50,000 menstrual pads on Monday.

Their work will also be highlighted by Always on their social media platforms.

The North Dakota Period Project, an initiative of the Network’s Youth Action Council, is aimed at taking a stand against the stigmas and inequities surrounding menstruation.

This project encompasses a series of activities, awareness campaigns, advocacy work, and activism.

Since its creation in September 2021, the ND Period Project has assembled and distributed over 1,100-period packs to schools and organizations across the state and held its first menstrual equity day in May 2022.

They are also working to address the tax on menstrual products in the state.

“We are thrilled by the recognition and donation from Always,” said Olivia Data, ND Women’s Network Youth Action Council coordinator. “The ability to distribute these menstrual products across the state will allow us to make an important positive impact to address the needs of so many individuals.”

Data’s passion for solving menstrual inequity spurred the creation of the North Dakota Period Project.

Always’s Period Hereos campaign is aimed at uplifting people and organizations who are doing important work to address period poverty in their local community.

As part of the campaign, Always and Walmart are donating a total of 2.5 million pads to organizations in all 50 states across the U.S.

The ND Women’s Network is a statewide member-based 501(c)(3), whose primary mission is to improve the lives of women through education, advocacy, and activism.