MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Waiting times will be made shorter for those with medical needs as a second handicap-accessible van is hitting the road in our region and helping those in our community.

Attending events has just gotten easier for those confined to a wheelchair.

The North Dakota Association for the Disabled has now received a second handicap-accessible van.

“Up until this point we have had one handicap-accessible van and people have been calling for the second one and we have had to turn them down. And it is difficult for an individual who is looking forward to going to a wedding or a funeral and they can’t get there because they don’t have a way to get there. So accessible van has the lift that they can push their wheelchair up into it and all they need is a driver to take them to that event,” said Marsha Dupre, the client services representative of NDAD.

Driving 250 miles is how far you can travel for personal events using this van. If you need medical travel you can go farther as long as you have a doctor’s note.

No money and no worries, renting the van is free of charge to you. All you need to do is call the office, and it’s first come first serve.

“A second van being available now is going to give us the opportunity to book without being six months in the future we can be more spur of the moment,” said Mark Haugen.

Each van makes it convenient for the client or those helping the client with their medical needs.

“However, to transfer somebody from a wheelchair into a normal vehicle seat is not a simple task. So you have that to deal with and then to try and load up their motorized wheelchair into a normal vehicle is difficult as well,” said Haugen.

Confined to a wheelchair or not, you can use their healthcare equipment loan program — also known as HELP.

Walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, and crutches are all available to loan out.

They have equipment for both adults and children and you can loan them for 90 days free of charge as well.

The organization cleans the equipment and van before use so each person gets the best care and equipment available.