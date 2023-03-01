(KXNET) — The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) announced that Gabrielle Johnson from Minot High School is the 2023 State Champion and first-place winner of the North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud (POL) contest.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages high schoolers to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. More than four million students have participated since 2005, and many advanced from competitions in the classroom to schools, to state, and even national finals — where the best poets from across the country would compete for a prize of $20,000. After-school clubs, libraries, or nonprofit organizations can also host Poetry Out Loud for students to go to these competitions.

Gabrielle Johnson, the first-place winner, got a trophy, medallion, and $200. She also advances to the POL national finals in Washington DC in May. Alison Hoerer, the second-place winner, also got a trophy, medallion, $100, and $200 for the Wahpeton High School library.

Poetry Out Loud will give out more than $100,000 to state and national winners and their schools in 2023.

Minot High School is going to get a $500 stipend for the school to buy poetry books, and has the honor of displaying the POL Traveling Trophy. Everyone who participated in the competition received a $25 gift card, a t-shirt, a swag bag, and a certificate of participation.

For more information on Poetry Out Loud, you can view this page on the competition’s website. Any schools or organizations that are interested in participating in the 2023-2024 Poetry Out Loud program can visit the NDCA’s website where you can get registration forms in the summer.