BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) will be hosting its free biennial Statewide Arts Convening on October 24-26 in Bismarck Mandan in collaboration with Main Street ND Summit 2022.

According to a news release, the Convening will feature several day-time sessions with topics that include fundraising, accessibility, leveraging resources, and building a community of stakeholders; and will be followed by night-time events, all focused on the arts community.

The day-time sessions and speakers include:

Common Traits in Thriving Communities, Keynote by Amanda Brinkman (pictured below)

Workshop for Main Street Business: Marketing and Digital Best Practices by Amanda Brinkman

Accessibility of Public Spaces and Public Materials by Panel

Creating a Community for All Generations by Panel

Finding Community Stakeholders & Building Support for Projects and Programs by Panel

Clear over Clever: A Practical Framework to Leverage Resources, Tell a Better Origin Story and Have More Impact, NDCA Keynote by Patrick Kirby

Arts Across the Prairie: Public Art and Statewide Placemaking by NDCA Executive Director Kim Konikow

Amanda Brinkman

The night-time events, speakers, and performers include:

Live acoustic music by the Waddington Brothers

Art Crawl in Downtown Bismarck

Fundraising After Dark: Everything you wanted to know about raising funds but no one was honest enough to tell you, a Late Night Session by Patrick Kirby (pictured below)

Patrick Kirby

The keynote speakers are Amanda Brinkman, a nationally renowned brand expert, Forbes contributor, and frequent on-camera personality for national news outlets and celebrity interviews; and Patrick Kirby, the Founder of Do Good Better Consulting, author of the Amazon best-seller “Fundraise Awesomer! A Practical Guide to Staying Sane While Doing Good,” and host of The Official Do Good Better Podcast.

All are encouraged to participate in this free, in-person event.

More information, including a full agenda, session descriptions, speakers’ bios, hotel information, and a link to register can be found on NDCA’s Statewide Arts Convening website.