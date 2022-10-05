BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) will be hosting its free biennial Statewide Arts Convening on October 24-26 in Bismarck Mandan in collaboration with Main Street ND Summit 2022.

According to a news release, the Convening will feature several day-time sessions with topics that include fundraising, accessibility, leveraging resources, and building a community of stakeholders; and will be followed by night-time events, all focused on the arts community.

The day-time sessions and speakers include:

  • Common Traits in Thriving Communities, Keynote by Amanda Brinkman (pictured below)
  • Workshop for Main Street Business: Marketing and Digital Best Practices by Amanda Brinkman
  • Accessibility of Public Spaces and Public Materials by Panel
  • Creating a Community for All Generations by Panel
  • Finding Community Stakeholders & Building Support for Projects and Programs by Panel
  • Clear over Clever: A Practical Framework to Leverage Resources, Tell a Better Origin Story and Have More Impact, NDCA Keynote by Patrick Kirby
  • Arts Across the Prairie: Public Art and Statewide Placemaking by NDCA Executive Director Kim Konikow
Full body photo of Amanda Brinkman with short, white/blonde spiked hair, toothy smile, big hoop earrings, standing on hot pink background, wearing pink shoes, black skinny pants, black leather jacket, white under-shirt with dog image, holding disco ball on the side
Amanda Brinkman

The night-time events, speakers, and performers include:

  • Live acoustic music by the Waddington Brothers
  • Art Crawl in Downtown Bismarck
  • Fundraising After Dark: Everything you wanted to know about raising funds but no one was honest enough to tell you, a Late Night Session by Patrick Kirby (pictured below)
Patrick Kirby waist-up with arms crossed, short brown hair, glasses and confident smile
Patrick Kirby

The keynote speakers are Amanda Brinkman, a nationally renowned brand expert, Forbes contributor, and frequent on-camera personality for national news outlets and celebrity interviews; and Patrick Kirby, the Founder of Do Good Better Consulting, author of the Amazon best-seller “Fundraise Awesomer! A Practical Guide to Staying Sane While Doing Good,” and host of The Official Do Good Better Podcast.

All are encouraged to participate in this free, in-person event.

More information, including a full agenda, session descriptions, speakers’ bios, hotel information, and a link to register can be found on NDCA’s Statewide Arts Convening website.