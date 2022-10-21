BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The 2022 North Dakota Fall Educators Conference wrapped up Friday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The conference is for all educators and administrators in North Dakota to come and learn together.

This year’s mantra was called: Leading Beyond the Burnout.

Many teachers across the nation did experience a burnout during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, officials say that teachers in North Dakota are leaving at mass volumes is a misconception.

“Teachers are tired but every profession is tired coming out of COVID,” said Aimee Copas, executive director of NDCEL. “Our first responders are tired. Our teachers are tired. We’ve had a number of things to deal with. So, it’s not uncommon. But what’s important to keep in mind is that we are the workforce that prepares the workforce. So, without the teachers, we don’t have kids coming through school that can feed into our economy and our systems.”

Attendees could participate in person or virtually this year.

The conference has been going on for 48 years and gives those in the education field a chance to meet dynamic speakers and connect with other teachers across the state.