NDDHS: ‘Thank you’ to all behavioral health professionals in the state

The North Dakota Department of Human Services (NDDHS) wants to thank all of the behavioral health professionals who continue to serve individuals and families in North Dakota.

“People are the heart of our communities,” said Chris Jones, the department’s executive director. “Supporting people through the range of life events and life stages that all of us experience helps ensure that people are able to live their lives as fully-engaged members of their community.”

Behavioral health professionals work in various capacities, both in public and private sector organizations and provide medically-necessary services, treatment, counseling and support to people dealing with addiction, mental illness and other related issues. They may work in residential and inpatient facilities and outpatient community clinics and include psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health and crisis counselors, therapists, licensed addiction counselors, peer support specialists, case managers and other professionals.

The department employs behavioral health professionals at its regional behavioral health clinics and the North Dakota State Hospital who provide treatment and recovery support to North Dakotans with chronic and severe behavioral health needs.

“We are grateful for all of these professionals and their commitment to vulnerable North Dakotans every day, and now especially during this uncertain time, because behavioral health is an essential part of overall health,” Jones said.