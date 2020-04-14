Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

NDDHS: ‘Thank you’ to all behavioral health professionals in the state

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Human Services (NDDHS) wants to thank all of the behavioral health professionals who continue to serve individuals and families in North Dakota.

“People are the heart of our communities,” said Chris Jones, the department’s executive director. “Supporting people through the range of life events and life stages that all of us experience helps ensure that people are able to live their lives as fully-engaged members of their community.”

Behavioral health professionals work in various capacities, both in public and private sector organizations and provide medically-necessary services, treatment, counseling and support to people dealing with addiction, mental illness and other related issues. They may work in residential and inpatient facilities and outpatient community clinics and include psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health and crisis counselors, therapists, licensed addiction counselors, peer support specialists, case managers and other professionals.

The department employs behavioral health professionals at its regional behavioral health clinics and the North Dakota State Hospital who provide treatment and recovery support to North Dakotans with chronic and severe behavioral health needs.

“We are grateful for all of these professionals and their commitment to vulnerable North Dakotans every day, and now especially during this uncertain time, because behavioral health is an essential part of overall health,” Jones said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"

Medora Tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Tourism"

Comic Book Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Book Industry"

Charitable Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Girls Golf"

Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic"

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

SVAS to Start Foster Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS to Start Foster Program"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Minot Student in Italy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Student in Italy"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge