JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR) and Jamestown Parole and Probation need the public’s help in finding a high-risk sex offender.

According to a news release, Anthony Rolland’s global positioning monitoring bracelet battery is uncharged, and his location can no longer be accounted for or located.

Photo Courtesy of Jamestown Parole and Probation and North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Rolland is 39 years old, Native American, 6’0″, 270 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

His current location is unknown, but his last known location was in the Jamestown area.

Rolland is a lifetime sex offender registrant. He was convicted in 2002 for gross sexual imposition that involved a 10-year-old girl in Ramsey County Juvenile Court, and again in 2003 for gross sexual imposition younger than 15 that involved a 13-year-old girl in Morton County District Court.

If anyone has information about his location, they should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 252-9000, the Jamestown Police Department at (701) 252-2414, or the Jamestown Parole and Probation office at (701) 253-3227.