NDDoH: Add immunizations to your back to school list

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health is advising parents to make sure immunizations are on their back to school list.

Since COVID-19, clinics and pediatricians have seen a drop in vaccinations being administered.

Jenny Galbraith, a DOH epidemiologist, says waiting until the last minute will result in long wait times at the doctor’s office.

Also, vaccines need time to kick-in before going into a crowded area. She says vaccines are critical.

“Vaccines are safe, they’re effective. We know that they work. So that’s why we need to get vaccinated. We want to make sure, not only for ourselves and our own kid is not getting sick, but for the rest of the kids in the community. Maybe someone who can’t get vaccinated because they have a medical condition that doesn’t allow them to be vaccinated,” shared Galbraith.

Galbraith says cost should not stop children from being vaccinated.

Through the Vaccines for Children program, children can be vaccinated at no cost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Overcrowding Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Schools"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Airport Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Concerns"

Juneteenth in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Williston"

Lamoureaux Twins RoughRider award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureaux Twins RoughRider award"

Infrastructure Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infrastructure Funding"

Chef Jeff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chef Jeff"

Burleigh Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Testing"

Common Bird Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Common Bird Decline"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss