NDDoH: Add immunizations to your back to school list

The North Dakota Department of Health is advising parents to make sure immunizations are on their back to school list.

Since COVID-19, clinics and pediatricians have seen a drop in vaccinations being administered.

Jenny Galbraith, a DOH epidemiologist, says waiting until the last minute will result in long wait times at the doctor’s office.

Also, vaccines need time to kick-in before going into a crowded area. She says vaccines are critical.

“Vaccines are safe, they’re effective. We know that they work. So that’s why we need to get vaccinated. We want to make sure, not only for ourselves and our own kid is not getting sick, but for the rest of the kids in the community. Maybe someone who can’t get vaccinated because they have a medical condition that doesn’t allow them to be vaccinated,” shared Galbraith.

Galbraith says cost should not stop children from being vaccinated.

Through the Vaccines for Children program, children can be vaccinated at no cost.