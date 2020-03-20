NDDoH coronavirus testing

The North Dakota Department of Health said in order to conserve COVID-19 test materials, they are prioritizing testing for certain people and symptoms.

Tests are prioritized for patients hospitalized with respiratory illness, healthcare workers, those living or working in group settings or those who are identified as a close contact to an existing case and are ill.

This means if you have mild or no symptoms, the NDDoH is asking you to stay home and practice social distancing. If you develop symptoms, then contact your health care provider.

If you are ill and unable to be tested, the NDDoH is asking you to isolate yourself from those you live with and have contact with for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared or 72 hours without a fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

But if you have severe or worsening symptoms, a fever of 100.4 degrees, shortness of breath and cough, contact your health care provider. Always call ahead before seeking medical attention for possible COVID-19 infection, and if you need immediate attention, call 911.