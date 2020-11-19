NDDoH expecting a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year

A vaccine for COVID-19 could arrive in the Peace Garden State sooner than expected.

For months now, the North Dakota Department of Health has been preparing for the day a vaccine becomes available.

The Immunization Program Manager tells KX News the latest info she has is that a vaccine will be ready in mid-December.

The state is expected to receive 23,000 doses from Pfizer and 15,500 from Moderna.

According to the plan set by the CDC, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents will be prioritized to receive the vaccine first.

“CDC did show some data that if you vaccinate people 65 and older, you’re going to save or prevent more deaths. If you vaccinate critical infrastructure or people at high risk, you’re going to prevent more cases. And so I think the thought is trying to prevent the most number of deaths,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Program Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Howell adds that so far 340 healthcare providers in the state have signed up to administer the vaccine once it does arrive.