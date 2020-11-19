Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

NDDoH expecting a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vaccine for COVID-19 could arrive in the Peace Garden State sooner than expected.

For months now, the North Dakota Department of Health has been preparing for the day a vaccine becomes available.

The Immunization Program Manager tells KX News the latest info she has is that a vaccine will be ready in mid-December.

The state is expected to receive 23,000 doses from Pfizer and 15,500 from Moderna.

According to the plan set by the CDC, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents will be prioritized to receive the vaccine first.

“CDC did show some data that if you vaccinate people 65 and older, you’re going to save or prevent more deaths. If you vaccinate critical infrastructure or people at high risk, you’re going to prevent more cases. And so I think the thought is trying to prevent the most number of deaths,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Program Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Howell adds that so far 340 healthcare providers in the state have signed up to administer the vaccine once it does arrive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

YHF

NCD NOV 19

Simle Holistic Care

Thursday, November 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Flasher Volleyball

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Mandan Volleyball

Bakken Oil Ministry TG Dinner

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Hospitality ERG

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss