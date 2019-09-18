NDDoH Investigating Seven Vaping-Related Illnesses

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The State Department of Health says there are now six cases of vaping-related lung illness under investigation and one confirmed case.

All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

According to the CDC, 36 states and 1 U.S. territory have reported more than 380 potential cases of severe respiratory illnesses associated with e-cigarette or vaping products.

The cases range between teenagers and adults. Seven deaths have been reported across six states.

However, investigators have not been able to find a consistent link to a specific e-cigarette or vaping product, substance or additive. They also have not found a specific product or substance conclusively linked to the severe respiratory illness found in patients.

The NDDoH is asking health care providers to continue to watch for cases of severe respiratory illness and ask about recent vaping and e-cigarette use.

Individuals experiencing symptoms and have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping should call the reporting hotline at 866-207-2880 or visit ndhealth.gov to take the confidential survey. 

