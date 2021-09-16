NDDoH: Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available in Bismarck this weekend

The ND Department of Health has received a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine that needs to be distributed this weekend due to the date of expiration.
The Department of Health will be holding two special vaccine clinics to distribute 220 Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine doses this weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Bismarck Static Site, located behind Sam’s Club at 2805 Morrison Ave, Suite A in Bismarck
10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021
Drive Through Clinic at 1720 Burlington Dr. Bismarck (2 blocks directly South of Sam’s Club on the corner of Airway Ave and Burlington Dr)
12 p.m. -6 p.m. CT.