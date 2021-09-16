NDDoH: Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available in Bismarck this weekend

Coronavirus
FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The ND Department of Health has received a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine that needs to be distributed this weekend due to the date of expiration.

The Department of Health will be holding two special vaccine clinics to distribute 220 Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine doses this weekend.

 Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Bismarck Static Site, located behind Sam’s Club at 2805 Morrison Ave, Suite A in Bismarck

10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Drive Through Clinic at 1720 Burlington Dr. Bismarck (2 blocks directly South of Sam’s Club on the corner of Airway Ave and Burlington Dr)

12 p.m. -6 p.m. CT.

