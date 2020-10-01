Coronavirus
NDDoH: Only close contacts who are notified need to quarantine

Close contacts are told to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but what about a contact of a close contact?

Close contacts are people who are within 6-feet or less and have spent either 15 minutes or a cumulative of 15 minutes around someone who is COVID-19 positive.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, only close contacts who are notified are the only ones who need to quarantine.

That means people who live or are close to someone who is considered a close contact do not have to quarantine.

“If you are a close contact you have risk of getting COVID. And so it is important that you are staying home and adhering to the recommendations that caseworker gives you for how long you need to quarantine. And to go and get tested at least once during that quarantine period,” said Michelle Dethloff, a program manager from the Division of Disease Control for the NDDoH.

Dethloff says 3 out 10 close contacts end up testing positive for the virus.

