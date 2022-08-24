BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Health has released the North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Dashboard, a new web-based dashboard created as a tobacco information resource for the public.

According to a news release, the dashboard contains information about tobacco use in North Dakota and features data for adults and youth.

Neil Charvat, director of the North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Program, said “The Tobacco Prevention and Control Dashboard brings tobacco-related data from several sources together in one place and displays it in a more readable format.”

According to the 2020 North Dakota Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 22.9% of adults said they used electronic vapor products, cigarettes, or smokeless tobacco in the past 30 days.

According to the 2021 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 23% of high school students said they used electronic nicotine products, cigarettes, cigars, or smokeless tobacco in the past 30 days.

The dashboard has some limited searchability.

The adult data is displayed for various demographics and can be trended over time, while the youth data is trended over time and can be broken by Regional Education Association.

The dashboard will be updated periodically as new data becomes available.

The North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Dashboard can be viewed online.