NDDoH to add booster dose data to COVID-19 dashboard

The state health department announced in a town hall Thursday that 8,000 North Dakotans have received a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, so far.

The booster is recommended for people 65 and older, those at high risk, or those working in a high-exposure environment. That’s because the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time.

North Dakota’s active case count has been rising since late July, and public health officials say it’s hard to predict when the surge will slow.

They say, increasing the state’s vaccination rate will prevent more people from becoming infected and even more from becoming hospitalized.

Those representing North Dakota’s Long Term Care Association say residents will soon have access to a booster shot.

“Once we learned over the weekend that this was going forward, facilities have been encouraged to contact their primary vaccinator, and are scheduling their booster doses, vaccination clinics I should say, as soon as possible,” ND Long Term Care Association Director of Emergency Planning Vanessa Raile said.

If you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is not yet an FDA-approved option to get a booster dose.

The state also said it’s working on adding booster dose data to its COVID-19 dashboard.