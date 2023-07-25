BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), in partnership with the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute (UPGPT) at NDSU, is seeking applications for the Township Assistance Program.

The NDDOT is seeking to distribute $10 million in state funds to area townships.

“Investing in townships is an integral part of keeping North Dakota moving,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “The Township Assistance Program provides state funds to adequately connect corridors in all areas of North Dakota.”

The funds are primarily for projects that serve the purpose of improving or repairing corridors that move freight and other commodities to market, and for matching federal aid.

There are several requirements for each application: