NDDOT begins phased reopening

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is planning a phased approach to reopen with prioritized in-person driver license and motor vehicle services across the state beginning May 11.

The initial phase requires customers to make appointments by phone ahead of time. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment for the prioritized services, call 1-855-633-6835.

Driver licenses and motor vehicle tabs due March 1, 2020, until disaster declaration has ended, remain valid and do not need to be renewed at this time, per the Governor’s Emergency Declaration that waived expiration dates.

Driver License services offered at this time by appointment only include:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) Knowledge and Road tests

H2-A (temporary Ag workers)

CDL renewal with HazMat

Regular Driver License (Class D) Knowledge and Road tests

Work permits (Temporary Restricted License)

License expired before March 1 (65+, regular renewals)

Out of state transfers

Motorcycle knowledge tests

ID cards for voting

Motor Vehicle services offered at this time by appointment only include: