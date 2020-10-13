NDDOT, City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 pedestrian bridge project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Dickinson celebrated the completion of the I-94 pedestrian bridge and shared-use path at the west Dickinson Interchange on Tuesday.

According to the NDDOT, the $2.8 million project included the construction of the pedestrian bridge as well as a 0.5-mile trail connecting to the existing sidewalk at 8th Street North.

Along with the construction of the bridge, the project featured a concrete trail, lighting implementation and traffic control.