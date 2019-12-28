NDDOT Click It or Ticket Campaign

The North Dakota Department of Transportation had a busy Click it or Ticket Campaign.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 12, law enforcement gave out 898 citations for failure to wear a seat belt.

Thirty-two of those tickets were child restraint citations.

This comes as part one of the many enforcement campaigns the NDDOT runs as part of initiatives to promote driving safely.

Nearly 48 percent of the fatalities in 2019 did not have their seat belts on.

“It’s a collaborative effort and we all need to take responsibility getting on the road. Wearing that seat belt because it is your best defense if you get into a motor vehicle crash against an injury or death. But also driving sober, distraction-free and following speed limits,” shares Lauren Bjork, the safety public information program manager at NDDOT.

The DOT is running a new campaign, Drive Sober or Get pulled over. It runs until Jan. 31.

