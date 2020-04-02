NDDOT delivers medical supplies to 49 hospitals across the state

Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
NDDOT CDL employees drive Department of Health supply trucks loaded with medical supplies to facilities across the state.

North Dakota Department of Transportation employees teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Health to deliver personal protective equipment to 49 hospitals across North Dakota this week.

The NDDOT had six drivers deliver equipment like gowns, gloves and masks.

“This mission is vital for the state to provide the best care possible for its citizens,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We want every hospital in the state to have supplies on-hand and be prepared as possible to deal with the effects of this global pandemic.”

Deliveries began Monday, March 30, and will continue daily until the supplies are properly distributed.

“These NDDOT drivers are providing an invaluable service and their efforts will have a lasting impact on healthcare workers and patients in North Dakota,” said Panos.

