NDDOT drivers license facility construction begins 2020

The Minot DOT is one step closer to having a new driver’s license facility. Last night, Minot City Council approved the old scale lot to be rezoned for public use.

The current facility is located at the Arrowhead Shopping Center. The new one will be at the old DOT scale location off of Hwy-2.

Right now, you can’t obtain your CDL or take a motorcycle test at the current location. The new one will change that.

“The intent is to have a one-stop-shop,” said Jim Redding, district engineer. “When you stop you can get your testing, your renewals and do the truck and CDL testing, as well as the motorcycle testing at the new location.”

The building and lot cost is estimated at $800,000 and will be paid for through DOT state funding. Construction is set for 2020.