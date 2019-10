Some cheery news for motorists using I-94 and Bismarck Expressway: All the lane closures are being removed today.

That means no more orange cones guiding you from one lane to another — those rubber traffic cops are being picked up throughout the day.

A post on the I-94 Mandan/Bismarck Expressway Project Facebook page proclaims, Attention! ALL lane closures will be removed by the end of the day Monday! Thanks to everyone who has shown patience during this project!”