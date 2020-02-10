NDDOT receives grant to purchase technology to make an impact protection vehicle self-driving in Fargo

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has received a federal grant to make a construction truck self-driving.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded the NDDOT a grant of over $240,000. It will be utilized in a pilot program in Fargo that will include the purchase of technology to make an impact protection vehicle autonomous.

This type of vehicle acts as a barricade to shield construction workers from other vehicles on the roadways.

“That vehicle is meant to be struck by vehicles entering the work zone and there’s potential for injury to that driver. So, getting them out of there definitely makes our work zone safer,” said Travis Lutsman, IT’s manager.

They hope to get the vehicle on the roads in Fargo by this summer.

