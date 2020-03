North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is encouraging households facing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to notify their mortgage loan servicer or landlord if they are unable to make their mortgage or rent payment.

“Our loan servicing department has fielded multiple calls and emails from individuals and families who are facing financial difficulties because of virus-related shutdowns,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA interim executive director. “We want our borrowers to keep calling us. Now is the time to talk to the people you can trust.”