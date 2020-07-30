NDDOT resuming driver license services at part-time locations

Coronavirus
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is resuming its driver’s license services at part-time locations in the state beginning August 3.

These services are by appointment only, and the locations will follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.

Due to limited office space, masks will be required for appointments, but a mask will be provided if you don’t have one.

At this time, the department says it’s focusing on serving customers with a driver’s license that expired March 1 through Aug. 31, 2020, and will continue to schedule appointments based on immediate need.

For a complete list of Driver License office locations and hours, head to dot.nd.gov.

