NDDOT seeks comments on 2020 STIP Amendment

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking comments on amendments to the 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the addition of federal funding to previously published programs in 2020 and 2021.

The total estimated cost for the 2020 bridge inspections/ratings for various statewide locations has increased from $563,000 to $10,000,000.

The total estimated cost for the 2021 bridge inspections/ratings for various statewide locations has increased from $563,000 to $9,000,000.

The total estimated cost for the 2020 county bridge projects at various statewide locations has increased from $7,278,000 to $13,778,000 due to the NDDOT being awarded a Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2020-2023 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than Jan. 29, 2020 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

